A Northern Territory footballer and student at Charles Darwin University (CDU) has signed for Hawthorn in the AFLW.
Born in Darwin and raised in Alice Springs, Dominique Carbone was the fourth player to join the Hawks for their inaugural season in the AFLW which will commence late this year.
The 20-year-old will join two other Territory women in brown and gold for the upcoming AFLW season with Janet Baird and Isabelle Porter also committing to the Hawks.
Carbone will move to Melbourne to follow her footballing dream while continuing to complete her Bachelor of Health Science/ Master of Occupational Therapy degree at CDU.
Carbone said playing with and signing for an AFLW team has been her dream.
"I've worked really hard as a student athlete, and balancing studies and training has been difficult, but the program at CDU has supported me in achieving my goals," Carbone said.
"I've managed to work closely with the lecturers and find the best time to study that suits my schedule, which makes sure I can perform as a professional athlete while also completing my studies."
Before signing for the Hawks, Carbone plied her trade with the Darwin Buffaloes where she won premierships with their under-18 and Northern Territory Football League Premier League teams.
Hawthorn AFLW List Manager Mitchell Cashion said he was thrilled to add Carbone to the squad.
"Dom's workrate and effort to improve her footy has been extremely impressive since walking in the doors at the club," Mr Cashion said.
"She has an excellent commitment to improving and getting the best out of herself," he said.
"Dom boasts a high work rate and is a high-endurance player that creates a lot of scoring opportunities for her teammates."
With full-time career options still limited in women's football, Carbone will continue to juggle her studies at CDU in pursuit of her longer-term career as an occupational therapist.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
