Farmers and backyard gardeners urged to check their banana trees

Updated June 14 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:00am
BIOSECURITY ALERT: NT Farmers is urging banana growers to check their banana plants for banana freckle after the disease was detected in Batchelor.

Banana freckle has been detected on a rural residential property in the Batchelor region and the NT Farmers Association has urged anybody growing banana trees to inspect their plants.

