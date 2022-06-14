Banana freckle has been detected on a rural residential property in the Batchelor region and the NT Farmers Association has urged anybody growing banana trees to inspect their plants.
The organisation also says it would "focus all its efforts to help eliminate the spread of the disease" and mitigate the financial impacts on farmers.
NT Farmers is currently coordinating a response with the Northern Territory Government biosecurity team, and a steering committee led by Chief Plant Health Officer Dr Anne Walters has been formed to protect the multi-million dollar banana industry.
The full extent of the spread and source of the disease, which was first detected on May 31, is currently unknown.
To reduce the impact of the disease banana growers are advised to avoid moving soil and plant matter around.
In a statement, NT Farmers said it was seeking a quick resolution to the issue for banana growers, and would liaise with stakeholders to do so.
"We are committed to supporting farmers through this and creating outcomes for growers to resume trading as quickly as possible," the organisation said
"Greg Owens from NT Farmers will play an important role in liaising with growers about the disease and the biosecurity protocols that will need to be followed."
Banana freckle causes leaves and fruit to turn spotty, with a sandpaper-like feel. The disease also reduces fruit quality and yields.
Anybody with a banana plant on their property is advised to check their plants, and suspected sightings must be reported to the Exotic Plant Pest Hotline on 1800 084 881.
