Confidence in Australia's agricultural sector has declined for the third consecutive quarter according to Rabobank's Rural Confidence Survey.
Of the 1000 respondents, only 28 per cent expected business conditions to improve over the next 12 months, down from 31 per cent in the previous quarter.
16 per cent of respondents anticipated a deterioration in market conditions, which was an increase over the previous quarter, while 53 per cent of the farmers surveyed expected the status quo to remain.
Rabobank CEO Peter Knoblanche said although many farmers had benefited from high product prices which had placed them on secure footing, input costs were now increasing driven by, among other factors, escalating fuel and fertiliser prices.
"The benefits of those investments are certainly helping farmers create some efficiencies," Mr Knoblanche said.
"The cost pressure is not easing and producers definitely need those higher commodity prices in order to meet rising input costs."
The CEO said it wasn't all bad news, as Australian grain farmers could benefit from disruptions to global markets due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
"It is undoubtedly exacerbating many of the cost and supply issues which were already in play last year," Mr Knoblanche said.
"But for some sectors, especially grains, we are seeing the conflict impact global supply and push prices higher, and also deliver higher local prices with strong demand for Australian grain as the world turns to our producers to help meet critical food needs."
Cotton growers were also confident in the industry's outlook, as were dairy farmers however sheep and beef producers were less confident in future prospects.
Mr Knoblanche also said many farmers had taken the opportunity to plan ahead, investing in long-term productivity and resilience measures.
"Despite some of the caution that is being felt in the sector right now, Australian farmers are in a good place," he said.
"Production levels are strong, prices are high and the seasonal turnaround has been incredible.
"Our farmers have not rested on their laurels. They understand market and climatic challenges are always just around the corner, and there has been a lot of work taking place modernising and equipping our farms in order to boost productivity and profitability and better deal with these pressures."
