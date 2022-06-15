A travelling roadshow will give local students a taste of the career possibilities in STEM has begun its 10-day journey from Darwin to Alice Springs.
An outreach team from Charles Darwin University (CDU) and Inspired NT will visit schools in Darwin, Adelaide River, Katherine, Elliot and Alice Springs and students from years one to eight can take part in all manner of STEM activities.
40 students from Nakara Primary School and Henbury School were involved in the roadshow's launch in Darwin on June 15, competing to build the fastest miniature solar powered car.
As well as receiving miniature drones as prizes, the winning teams from the event in Darwin will have the opportunity to race against other schools in the Territory during Science Week in August.
At each of the roadshow's stops, CDU students will give local school students the opportunity to learn about solar energy and solar cells during hands-on workshops.
CDU STEM Pathways Lecturer and Inspired NT manager Dr Carla Eisemberg said the roadshow and solar car challenge would inspire young Territorians to choose a STEM career.
"Solar energy will be at the forefront of many future careers," Dr Eisemberg said.
"By kick-starting an interest in this technology in primary school students we hope to inspire a new generation of skilled youth who will be the NT workforce of the future."
CDU Pro Vice-Chancellor Research and Innovation, Professor Steve Rogers said interest in STEM had been declining despite the field being vital to the future of communities everywhere.
"The number of students studying STEM in universities has been declining over the years, but STEM subjects are critical to the future of our communities," Professor Rogers said.
"At CDU, we engage with the community in activities like the STEM Roadshow to get children interested in science and technology.
"The activities show children that science can be a lot of fun and show them the practical applications of science."
