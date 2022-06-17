Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Artists criticise Darwin Festival for 'gag clause' in artist contracts

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated June 17 2022 - 3:06am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Artists and performers from the Northern Territory contracted to perform at the Darwin Festival have been gagged from speaking out against the festival's links to major fossil fuel companies.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.