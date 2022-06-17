Artists and performers from the Northern Territory contracted to perform at the Darwin Festival have been gagged from speaking out against the festival's links to major fossil fuel companies.
To perform at the Darwin Festival, artists must sign a contract which includes a clause preventing them from speaking publicly about the festival's sponsors.
Artists believe the clause was added after singer-songwriter Leah Flanagan criticised the Darwin festival's main sponsor and major fossil fuel company, Santos, from the main stage of the festival's opening concert in 2018.
Festival organisers have acknowledged artists' concerns around the contracts.
Arnhem Land-based artist Kris Keogh performed at Darwin Festival for many years as a DJ and wrote music for some of the festival's dance shows.
Mr Keogh said artists performing at the festival must sign a contract preventing them from speaking out against the festival's sponsors.
"If you are performing this year at the Darwin Festival, there's a gag clause in the contract. So, if you're performing, you're not allowed to speak out about any of its sponsors," Mr Keogh said.
"I've talked to people who are playing."
In 2018, First Nations artist Leah Flanagan performed on the main stage at the festival's opening night concert, which Santos sponsored.
Ms Flanagan spoke out against Santos' festival sponsorship and criticised the Northern Territory Government for lifting a ban on fracking.
"Santos is sponsoring this event tonight and I think it's great that they invest in community events because I think it's important when you are taking from a community that you give something back," Flanagan said during her opening night performance in 2018.
"Recently, the NT Government has lifted a ban on fracking which will see 51 per cent of the Northern Territory open for Coal Seam Gas mining.
"If you are as upset about this as I am, I think that we need to start raising our voices and be visible, and we need to tell them that we do not want this to happen."
Ms Flanagan has not played at the Darwin Festival since 2018.
Fossil Free Arts NT spokesperson Anna Weekes said festival organisers introduced the 'gag clause' following Ms Flanagan's performance.
"We understand this clause may have been introduced after a First Nations artist spoke out against Santos's sponsorship of the festival from the main stage of the Santos-sponsored First Nations opening night in 2018, with her comments greeted by audience applause," Ms Weekes said.
Festival organisers acknowledged artists' concerns around the contracts but refused to comment specifically on the 'gag clause', citing contractual confidentiality between the festival and its suppliers, staff and artists.
"While there are already contractual commitments in place for this year's Festival, the board has met with representatives of the concerned artists and has agreed to meet with them again and other key stakeholders after this year's Festival to discuss its future funding options," a spokesperson from the Darwin Festival Board said.
The allegations against the festival come as traditional owners and more than 150 members of the creative industries penned an open letter to festival organisers demanding they cease promotional partnerships with fossil fuel companies, including major sponsor Santos.
The letter attacked Santos for its environmental negligence and harmful impact on communities and culture.
Traditional owners gathered in Darwin yesterday at a rally to launch the Darwin Festival Dump Santos campaign.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
