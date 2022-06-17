Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Charles Darwin University is seeking to attract more territorians, and recent events are the product of multiple years' worth of work

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 17 2022 - 5:20am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REACHING OUT: CDU Vice Chancellor for Katherine and Big Rivers Alison Haines says recent outreach events have been a long time coming. Picture: Eric Barker

Charles Darwin University (CDU) is hosting several events in Katherine and surrounding areas, and Associate Vice-Chancellor for Katherine and Big Rivers region Alison Haines said they have been a long time coming.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.