Charles Darwin University (CDU) is hosting several events in Katherine and surrounding areas, and Associate Vice-Chancellor for Katherine and Big Rivers region Alison Haines said they have been a long time coming.
As well as the astronomy open night in late May, CDU recently held an open day at the Katherine Town Centre, which the Associate Vice-Chancellor said proved popular with school students and other local residents.
"We had about 150 people," Ms Haines said.
"They had busloads of kids coming and going from the schools as well as walk-ins off the street.
"I think it went really well, everyone said the day went really well."
Ms Haines said the university had undergone several shifts in recent years, which were beneficial for staff in the regions.
"We had the new Vice-Chancellor come in at the start of last year," she said.
"Although he is focused on growing the international business and capabilities of the university he's also really focused and committed to growing the regions and providing opportunities for the Territory.
"We are the Territory's university. Those of us that live and work in the regions have always been committed to making things happen, but it's a lot easier to get that done when you've got full commitment at the top."
Not only had the university's leadership changed, but the Associate Vice-Chancellor said the degree and vocational programs had been merged and allowed for greater cooperation between the two education streams.
"CDU has amalgamated vocational and degree educational into combined colleges," she said.
"Now the vocational teams sit next to the degree education teams, which means everyone's getting a lot more understanding what everyone else does.
"People are spending a lot more time down here or out in the regions, we've been working on it since the start of last year but we're really starting to get some traction."
An outreach team from Charles Darwin University and Inspired NT will be in Katherine this week as part of a 10-day STEM Roadshow, starting with a stall at the Katherine Community Markets on June 18.
There will also be an Inspired NT booth at the Katherine Pride Festival on Sunday June 19, followed by school visits on June 20 and June 23.
CDU will also hold an open day at its Katherine Rural Campus on August 20, with representatives from several programs including the university's show cattle program, giving residents the chance to see Brahman cattle up close.
Ms Haines said CDU was aiming for the August event to be bigger than the recent one at the Katherine Town Centre.
"We're going to try and have as many teams come down at the end of August," she said.
"We'll also have conservation, land management, horticulture, agriculture and livestock things. The drones were really popular at the Town Centre so hopefully they'll be down again too."
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community
