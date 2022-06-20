School students in Kalkarindji have been out and about in the community helping cook at a local aged care facility.
Students from Kalkarindji School have stepped in at the Victoria Daly Regional Council's aged care facilities to cook for residents while the head chef took the week off.
Kalkarindji School Assistant Principal Brenton Hobart said it was a great opportunity for the kids to spend time in the community while helping vulnerable people.
"We already run a cultural education program that gets the kids out the classroom and into the community, but this is a really great way to help them interact with older and vulnerable community members," Mr Hobart said.
"Not only are they cooking the food, but they are delivering the meals and having lunch with the residents which is really great."
The students were busy cooking up a variety of meals including spaghetti bolognese, tuna bake and spaghetti carbonara with each class getting a turn to cook the meals and serve them to residents.
For one NDIS resident, Bradley, the experience was invaluable.
Mr Hobart said Bradley was particularly enthusiastic about the kids' presence, responding with non-stop laughter.
"Bradley is a bit of a character about town, and everyone knows and loves him, so it's been really great having the kids hanging out with him," Mr Hobart said.
"He [Bradley] hasn't stopped laughing. It's a really nice way to bring together young and old."
The Kalkarindji School were pleased with the students' efforts, hoping that the week's success will help form the basis for a regular program at the aged care facility.
"I think there's a lot of value in this, so we're definitely thinking about how we can turn it into something that can happen once a term or every few weeks," said Mr Hobart.
"We'll just have to wait and see what happens."
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
