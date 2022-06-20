With the last day of school fast approaching, the Katherine Town Council has released their mid-year school holiday program.
Beginning on Monday, June 27, this year's June/July school holiday program will deliver a whole host of indoor and outdoor activities.
Advertisement
Activities will range from junior touch football clinics, bike maintenance workshops, laser tag and skateboarding workshops to Dungeons and Dragons, art workshops, movie nights and pool parties.
The jam-packed three week calendar comes as part of the Northern Territory Government's Youth Vibe Grant and Regional Youth Services program designed to keep kids engaged throughout the school holidays.
Minster for Youth Lauren Moss said the school holiday programs were a great way of encouraging young people to connect with their community.
"The event program that gets developed each year always creates great opportunities for engagement, enjoyment and celebration, and the ability to connect to culture and community," Ms Moss said.
"The longer mid-year school holiday break is just a great time for young people to be getting out with their friends within their communities, and the range of events on offer will be sure to keep them busy and engaged."
Residents interested in the school holiday program should note that some activities will need to be booked early to ensure a place.
For more information about the holiday program, head to the Council's website or pick up a copy of the program from the Civic Centre, Katherine Public Library or Big Rivers Child and Family Centre.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.