Students in Katherine were given a taste of what a career in STEM has to offer when Charles Darwin University's (CDU) STEM Roadshow made a stop in town this week.
The travelling science exhibition is on a ten day journey through the Territory, introducing regional students to science and technology through hands-on workshops and activities.
CDU STEM Pathways Lecturer and Inspired NT Manager Dr Carla Eisemberg said the turnout at the roadshow's first school visit in Katherine was encouraging.
"Today we were at Clyde Fenton and the School of the Air, and we had just over 100 students for the whole day," Dr Eisemberg said.
"It wasn't just the Primary school students, there were some students from Katherine High."
Students were able to participate in workshops on mirrors, soil and agriculture, have a demonstration of virtual reality and older students joined a competition to build and race solar-powered cars.
Dr Eisemberg said she was heartened to see how well the town's young women did in the solar-powered car race and it was important for parents to support children if they display an interest in science.
"I'm very impressed with the girls here," she said.
"I think that we have some really promising girls that could go on to become engineers in Katherine, a lot of them won their races.
"Just make sure to give your children support. Even if you don't understand it or it's not your area, when you're child comes home with a project tell them 'it's great'."
The lecturer also said she was encouraged by how the young women interacted with one of the tour's volunteers, Bachelor of Environment Science student Kate Ostle.
"One of the things I noticed was with the solar-powered race cars," Dr Eisemberg said.
"We had a lady there, one of our university students. The girls would come to her to ask if she knew how to do it.
"The girls would go and ask her for ideas and they would feel more confident, and they actually won the race. It was just giving them the opportunity to not be afraid, or feel like they can't do it."
Ms Ostle said being able to interact with young women interested in STEM and encourage them along that pathway was the reason she had volunteered on the tour.
"I am really passionate about getting young women interested in science," she said.
"It is a really interesting field with many career paths available.
"As an Environmental Scientist, seeing the kids working with solar panels and learning how they work is really exciting for me and also really important for the future."
Winners of the solar-powered car race at each school will go on to compete against other schools in the Territory, with prizes awarded as part of activities offered during National Science Week in August.
