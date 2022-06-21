A lost dog found by Katherine Town Council last month has recovered and found a new home with a loving local.
Zelda, named by her new owner for being a bit of a warrior, was picked up by Council Rangers in early May and garnered attention on social media for her sick and beaten up condition.
Advertisement
The picture posted by the Council on Facebook showed a sad dog with cuts and patchy fur. Zelda was looked at by a veterinarian after being found and was given a Nexgard tablet for fleas.
Zelda then spent the next few weeks recovering at the Council pound, receiving food and a healthy amount of attention from council rangers.
Musician and vaccination centre employee Allison Forbes said she found Zelda on the Council's pound webpage not knowing of the attention Zelda's image had amassed on Facebook.
"I thought it might be time for a buddy. I wasn't expecting to find a dog I would fall in love with, but she just jumped out at me," said Ms Forbes.
"She seemed, in the photo, happy to get some attention, which made me fall in love with her - with her beautiful nature - to be in that kind of state and still be happy."
Ms Forbes said that although Zelda is hesitant around new people, her recovery has been nothing short of remarkable and is blossoming into a great dog.
"She's pretty placid, I haven't heard her bark," she said.
According to the vet, Zelda is roughly 12-18 months old. Her skin condition, which is thought to have been caused by stress, has been clearing up and although she has scars on her nose, the fur on her face has grown back.
Zelda has received plenty of love and attention from her new owner. Ms Forbes said Zelda loves to sleep and wrestle, and takes up three quarters of the bed.
"She's just got a beautiful nature. She is the goodest girl."
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.