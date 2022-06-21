Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Sick dog recovers, finds new home with loving owner

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated June 21 2022 - 12:41am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOVE: A lost dog found by Council Rangers last month has been welcomed into her new loving home. Photo: Katherine Town Council.

A lost dog found by Katherine Town Council last month has recovered and found a new home with a loving local.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.

More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.