Katherine celebrates Pride Festival 2022

Katherine celebrated its second pride festival on the weekend in a riot of rainbow colours.
After the successful first Pride festival in 2021, this year's festival returned to bring together people of all walks of life last weekend to share in the celebration of diversity with the LGBTQIA+ community.
Advertisement
The festival, run by Top End Pride, was held from June 17 to 19 and served up no shortage of entertainment with events including Bears & Bombshells Bingo and a Pride Family Picnic.
On social media Top End Pride chair Amber Hunt-Sayers congratulated the Top End Pride committee for bringing a local Katherine sub committee (Mim, Tiffany and Richard) together to create such an awesome weekend of events.
"We all worked hard, and I thank our Darwin Committee members for making the trek to help out the KTown crew," Amber said.
"And last but far from least, a huge thank you to all the entertainers and other participants who helped made the weekend as successful as it was.
"Incredibly proud to be the Chair of this organisation that brings inclusivity, acceptance and visibility to regional Northern Territory."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.