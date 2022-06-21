The Northern Territory Government have announced a grant scheme to help install electric vehicle chargers.
The $300,000 grant scheme will start July 1 and includes 100 residential grants of $1,000 and 80 business grants of $2,500 will be available to owners of electric vehicles.
The grants come as part of the Territory Government's broader electric vehicle plan designed to address climate risk by encouraging uptake of electric vehicles to create new economic opportunities.
As part of this plan, the Government also announced they will reduce registration and waive stamp duty fees for plug-in electric vehicles purchased between July 1 2022 and June 30 2027.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said the scheme supports the Government's response to climate change by protecting and creating a more sustainable environment.
"The Territory Labor Government will continue to invest in new industries, expand business opportunities and create jobs for Territorians," said Chief Minister Fyles.
"We are progressively working towards a target of 50% renewables by 2030 and zero emissions by 2050," she said.
"Local businesses and local families will benefit from this scheme - whether it's receiving the work now to install EV charging system or to include a new asset to your business, it's a win for the Territory."
Minister for Infrastructure, planning and logistics Eva Lawler said the EV grants will help the Northern Territory Government reach their renewable and climate change targets.
"The creation of this electric vehicle policy supports our Government's actions on addressing climate risk and to transition to a low-carbon economy," she said.
"Responding to climate change will not only help us protect our environment, but will support this new industry and the jobs that come with it."
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
