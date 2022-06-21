Katherine will play host to an all inclusive puppet show next month designed to cater towards people with hearing difficulties.
Trash Magic is a collaborative project developed between Artback NT and Luminous Productions which focuses on themes of family, nature and mess.
The production is unique in its visual exploration of colour and light. The show will be delivered using black light theatre techniques by mixing UV lights with fluorescent and neon paints to create intricate visual illusions.
The show tells the story of a deaf girl named Ruby whose family camping trip in the Northern Territory bush takes a turn for the worst when her family goes about making as much mess as possible.
Ruby wakes up in the night to see that the discarded rubbish has magically come alive, transforming into different bush animals.
Puppeteer, performer and creative collaborator Kyle Adams was excited to perform the show for audiences.
"They are going to have fun, and they are going to be laughing their head off," he said.
Luminous Productions are an emerging theatre company from the Northern Territory who promote a diverse cast of multi-skilled performers.
Writer, producer and director Tania Lieman said the show aims to take an inclusive approach to theatre by providing performance opportunities to artists with disabilities.
"Behind the light and under the black light all performers are equal," she said.
"One of our major goals of this project is that everyone's skills will be enhanced and developed for their future paths as professional creatives."
Executive Officer for the Down Syndrome Association of the Northern Territory Rachel Kroes said the show was a way of encouraging people with disabilities to pursue the arts.
"The 'Luminous' project addresses the shortage of post-school options in the arts for people with disability in Darwin by providing development and employment opportunities of emerging artists with disabilities that will build their confidence to present their work and determine their next steps as artists," Ms Kroes said.
The production will be shown in Katherine on July 6 and 7 at the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
