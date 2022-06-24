Mayor's column: Get your firebreaks in order for a dry July

July is not far away and there are a few events coming up that may be of interest to you.
Doggy Day is at the Civic Centre lawns on July 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. Come along with your dog and enjoy the morning.
You can register your dog, enter in competitions, give your dog a hydrobath, and get any advice from the vets that will be here as well. It will be a great morning for you and your pet.
The last day of school was on June 24 for the mid-year break. The Katherine School Holiday Program is out. Please go to our Council website for information.
There is so much happening this year including fishing lessons, skateboarding, movies, craft workshops, roller skating, and Kentish Lego Club just to name a few.
Some of these you may need to book early to get a place, others you can just show up.
Territory Day is on July 1. Fireworks will be held at the show grounds from 7 p.m. Come and celebrate the anniversary of self-government for the Territory.
The Katherine Show is fast approaching with it on July 15 and 16. If you intend to enter then you still have some time to get your crafts, plants, cooking, and other entries organised.
NAIDOC Week Celebrations are on from July 3 to 10. There are a number of events at various locations. For information go to naidoc.org.au.
For those living rurally, you should have your firebreaks in now. The winds are now very strong and any fires will be hard to stop or put out if you do not have a fire break in place.
It is extremely dry this year due to our poor wet season so please be aware and take care if you are welding or have a barbecue or throw a cigarette out of the window of the car.
With the fireworks this year we need to be particularly careful when letting them off. There have been some fire breaks done in the town area and some rural areas but we still need to be careful.
