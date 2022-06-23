Charles Darwin University (CDU) is waiving fees for apprentices enrolled in hair, beauty and barbering courses from Semester 2 2022.
Both new and continuing apprentices studying a Certificate III in Hairdressing, Certificate III in Barbering or Certificate III in Beauty will have their student fees waived but will still have to pay for tools of the trade and learning materials.
Dean of the CDU Asia Pacific College of Business and Law David Low said the strategy would support the hair and beauty industry in the Territory, which has experienced difficulties due to the COVID pandemic.
"The last couple of years have been very hard on the hair and beauty industries and Charles Darwin University would like to help assist in the recovery," Professor Low said.
"Education through the apprenticeships program plays a vital role in maintaining a constant stream of new talent to the Hair, Barbering and Beauty industries across the Territory."
Team Leader for Hair and Beauty Services Tim Francis said the university hoped businesses will be able to take on more apprentices and breathe new life into the industry.
"For some businesses, the decision to take a new apprentice is a difficult one and the education costs associated with trade school often play a significant part in the decision-making process," Mr Francis said.
"We know that fees may deter businesses from taking on new apprentices, which in turn may slow down workforce recovery efforts, which is why we are removing the barriers and making it easier on businesses and apprentices.
"There is a huge shortage of hairdressers, barbers and beauty professionals in the Territory, so the more students we can get in to study, the more we can get out to industry and fill the gaps."
CDU students train out of two training salons in the Northern Territory, one in Palmerston and one in Alice Springs and both are open to the public for appointments.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community
