Top rugby talent will come to the Top End for the Deadly Cup Carnival on July 3, as part of NAIDOC Week celebrations.
14 teams across junior and senior grades will play matches at TRL Stadium in Darwin during the carnival, which pits the Indigenous All Stars against the NT All Stars.
The 250-plus players will wear sports jerseys designed by Larrakia artist Trent Lee, and the event also includes a health and wellbeing expo where spectators and players can talk with community services providers.
The carnival will also feature a range of other activities including an opening ceremony, kids' activities and cultural activities such as dance performances, a blachung competition and a kup murri demonstration.
Indigenous eye care and eyewear provider Deadly Enterprises is hosting the event, and Director Shaun Tatipata said it was bound to please all attendees.
"We are proud to host this event and to create an opportunity for everyone to come together to celebrate NAIDOC week, watch some Deadly Rugby League, and to learn about health and the Deadly services providers that support our community," Mr Tatipata said.
"It's a chance to celebrate our culture, our community, our contributions to Australia, and our young and deadly rugby league players."
Minister for Major Events Paul Kirby said the carnival and other NAIDOC Week events would be a great way to engage Territory residents.
"The Deadly Cup Carnival will showcase the skills of quality rugby league players across a full day of sporting action, including some of the best indigenous players around," Mr Kirby said.
"Sport is a fantastic way to build health literacy and engage people in conversations about how to prevent and manage a range of health conditions."
"NAIDOC Week is an important time to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, and this event is a great addition to a packed program of ways to celebrate across the Territory."
The family-friendly event starts at 10am on Sunday July 3.
