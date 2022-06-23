Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Canoeing is now available at Katherine Gorge number 2

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated June 23 2022 - 5:02am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CANOE: Katherine Gorge number two has opened for canoeing. Photo: Visit Katherine Facebook.

Katherine Gorge number two has opened up for canoeing as tourism in the region begins to ramp up.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.