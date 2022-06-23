Katherine Gorge number two has opened up for canoeing as tourism in the region begins to ramp up.
Tourists and residents will be able to experience Nitmiluk National Park at their own pace by hitting the river in a canoe for an up-close view of the region.
It comes as tourism to the region begins to pick up for the school holidays. The Katherine Town Council announced yesterday that all of Katherine's caravan parks were full.
In response to the full caravan parks, the Council temporarily opened the Katherine showgrounds yesterday for overflow camping.
With campsites now available at local caravan parks, the showgrounds have since closed for camping.
People interested in canoeing at Katherine Gorge two are encouraged to call the Katherine Visitor Information Centre to organise their canoe trip.
Canoe options include a half-day trip from 8am to 12:30pm or 1pm to 5:30pm, and a full day trip from 8am to 5:30pm.
Half day prices are $75.50 per person for a double canoe or $86 for a single.
Full day prices are $96 per person for a double and $110.50 for a single.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
