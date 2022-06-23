Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

NT social unrest cost grows as homes hit

By Aaron Bunch
Updated June 23 2022 - 11:06pm, first published 11:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Northern Territory government reports that 125 of Wadeye's 288 properties need repairs. (file)

Feuding Indigenous clans have damaged almost half of a remote Northern Territory Indigenous community's social housing as month's of violent conflict continues.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.