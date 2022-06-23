Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

NT watchdog processes failed, court finds

By Aaron Bunch
June 23 2022 - 11:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A judge says former ICAC commissioner Ken Fleming did not adhere to procedural fairness in a report.

The Northern Territory's corruption watchdog has been dealt a blow with the Supreme Court finding its processes failed during a high-profile investigation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.