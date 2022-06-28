Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

The Northern Territory Government has officially passed its Budget for 2022-2023

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
June 28 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TERRITORY BUDGET: Treasurer Eva Lawler says the new Budget will boost new industries and new jobs, and will lay the foundation for reducing the Territory's debt.

The Northern Territory Government passed its Budget for the next financial year on June 23, which includes nearly half a billion dollars worth of spending in the Big Rivers region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.