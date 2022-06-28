The Northern Territory Government passed its Budget for the next financial year on June 23, which includes nearly half a billion dollars worth of spending in the Big Rivers region.
Member for Katherine Jo Hersey said the Budget neglected her electorate, as much of the spending had been allocated elsewhere in the region
Much of the $453 million spend has been allocated to road and infrastructure projects, including $25.7 million for new and continuing works along the Newman to Katherine corridor to seal, strengthen and widen the road.
Other road projects in Katherine's periphery include $8.5 million for ongoing roadworks to seal the Roper Highway and 104.6 million to develop road infrastructure to support gas projects in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.
The majority of the remaining money is being spent across the broader Big Rivers region, however $4.5 million has been allocated to upgrade the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre under the Arts Trail Regional Gallery Extension Program, following recent upgrades to Mimi Aboriginal Art and Craft.
Despite the big spend, Ms Hersey said Katherine would see little benefit as there were projects in the town that went unfunded.
"Katherine always seems to miss out on infrastructure spends," Ms Hersey said.
"There has been a scoping study and planning underway for a new STEAM building at Katherine High School, however this was not afforded a budget allocation and could sit on the shelf for another two years or more.
"Our High School is in dire need of updated infrastructure."
The Member for Katherine said she did welcome some aspects of the Budget, as upgraded roads in the Big Rivers region would allow safer travels through remote areas.
"It [the road upgrades] will enable the tourists to travel safely as it will for regional and remote Territorians as well," she said.
Treasurer Eva Lawler said this year's Budget would set the Territory up for future prosperity, with forward estimates predicting a decline in net debt following a peak in 2024.
"The Territory Labor Government's Budget 2022, is about investing in new industries and jobs, strengthening essential services, tackling the hard social challenges, and protecting the great Territory lifestyle," Ms Lawler said.
"Returning the budget to balance and forecast surpluses also means reducing debt.
"The 2022 budget forecasts net debt to peak in 2024, nearly $2 billion less than forecast previously, before net debt starts declining from 2025."
Ms Hersey said the near-term increase in government debt would place even more of a burden on Territorians.
"This budget delivers $8.5 billion of debt, which grows the debt by $1 billion and forecasts debt to grow to $9.3 billion in the forward estimates," she said.
"In six short years the Government has managed to grow the debt from $1.8 billion to $8.5 billion."
