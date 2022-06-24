Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

CDU will build an aerospace facility to develop drones

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated June 24 2022 - 3:03am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MANUFACTURING: Charles Darwin University has announced the development of an aerospace facility to develop drones. Photo: Supplied.

Charles Darwin University (CDU) has announced the development of an aerospace facility in the Northern Territory.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.