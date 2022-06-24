Charles Darwin University (CDU) has announced the development of an aerospace facility in the Northern Territory.
The TestLab will be used for the development of drones as well as broader aerospace and defence industry parts.
CDU have partnered with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) and industrial manufacturing company Siemens to develop the facility.
CDU Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman AO said the project would showcase CDU's commitment to supporting advanced manufacturing in Northern Australia.
"The establishment of the TestLab with RMIT is a tremendous opportunity for us to combine our expertise and facilities to strengthen the Australian aerospace and defence industry," he said.
"Hosting a TestLab means we have first-hand access to sophisticated facilities that allow the advanced manufacturing of aerospace and other uncrewed autonomous technologies."
CDU are also looking to attract local or interstate businesses wishing to relocate operations to Darwin to partner with the facility and stimulate the local economy.
"This is an exciting opportunity for Territorians wishing to pursue a career within the rapidly-growing drone industry," said Director of the North Australia Centre for Autonomous Systems at CDU, Professor Hamish Campbell.
Siemens Software Australia Vice President and Managing Director Samantha Murray welcomed the collaboration and said it is critical to prepare future workforces.
"We're proud to partner with CDU and RMIT to bring students closer to the same high-tech software being used by leading aerospace, defence and other industries worldwide, giving them the opportunity to stretch the boundaries of product innovation," she said.
Located at CDU's Casuarina campus, the facility will showcase Industry 4.0 practices and technologies. Industry 4.0 refers to the digitisation of manufacturing and focuses heavily on transforming technological innovation.
Minister for Education Jason Clare said the Testlab will strengthen links between defence and aerospace industries.
"Once established, the Testlab will support advancements in the manufacture of remotely piloted aircraft as well as incorporate AI-assisted virtual planning, production, manufacture and maintenance to accelerate product quality and efficiency," he said.
To support the facility's development, CDU have introduced new training programs funded by the Federal Government such as a Higher Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing which will open to enrolment later this year.
The project has been jointly funded by the Federal Government, the Northern Territory Government, and CDU who will contribute $1 million each.
Construction of the TestLab will begin in July in anticipation for a late 2022 opening.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
