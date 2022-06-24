Katherine Times
Nominations for the Health Professional of the Year awards are now open

June 24 2022 - 9:00pm
Nominations are now open for NT Primary Health Network's annual awards. Picture: supplied.

The Northern Territory Primary Health Network (PHN) is holding its annual Health Professional of the Year awards again, after a long hiatus due to COVID.

