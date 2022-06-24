The Northern Territory Primary Health Network (PHN) is holding its annual Health Professional of the Year awards again, after a long hiatus due to COVID.
The awards recognise outstanding health professionals across a variety of fields including nursing and allied health.
Gill Yearsley, CEO of NT PHN, said the awards recognise the unsung heroes who provide primary care to Territorians.
"The Health Professional of the Year Awards recognise health professionals who are striving to engage their patients and peers to improve health and wellbeing in the NT," she said.
"We have an incredible community of hardworking health professionals here in the Territory, particularly in our remote Indigenous communities, and these awards are a chance to celebrate those individuals who go the extra mile and hear some of their inspirational stories.
"If you know an unsung primary health care hero, I strongly encourage you to nominate them to the Health Professional of the Year awards so their achievements can be recognised."
Health professionals can be nominated within the following categories:
There is also a Primary Health Care Support Person of the Year award on offer, and all awards will be handed out at a gala dinner on August 11.
Nominations close on July 17, and to put a healthcare professional forward for an award, visit the NT PHN website at ntphn.org.au
