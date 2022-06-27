NT Farmers promote agricultural and economic connections with Indonesia

The employment program could provide workers from Denpasar with the ability to easily travel to the Territory to assist with harvests. The program would be a win-win arrangement for both jurisdictions. It will provide certainty to our farmers that their harvests will be picked and it will also provide Indonesian workers with a high income and valuable skills that they can apply when they return to Denpasar. The real world experience and training that the workers receive in Australia will enable the workers to improve farm productivity and efficiency domestically in Indonesia.