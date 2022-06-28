Firies issue warning as NT bushfire season approaches

Northern Territory Fire and Rescue Service are reminding Territorians to not be complacent as the Top End bushfire season ramps up.
Assistant Chief Fire Officer Joshua Fischer said that while the north-west Top End is expected to have normal bushfire potential, there could be isolated areas of elevated fire risk in the greater Darwin region.
"Very low monsoon rainfall totals were observed in the Katherine region, Gulf and Victoria River Districts, and the past three months have been at or near record-dry levels, raising the risk of bushfires by more than usual in those areas," Mr Fischer said.
"Significant mitigation efforts have occurred across the Top End, with 4600 hectares of land burnt throughout the greater Darwin Emergency Response Area up to mid-June, with more planned burns to occur as weather conditions allow. The area burnt this year to date is an increase of approximately 35 per cent compared to the three year average."
He said fire weather conditions will worsen through July leading into August and it's important that rural residents have a bushfire survival plan in place.
"There is still opportunity for property owners to do basic tasks to keep their property maintained, like keeping their lawns cut and clearing any overhanging trees or bushes from around your home," he said.
This Top End dry season, NTFRS fire officers have been inspecting rural properties within the NTFRS Emergency Response Areas and have issued 260 notices to landowners who have not been compliant for maintaining firebreaks or for accumulation of flammable material.
Mr Fischer said people should realise that they're not only putting their lives and the lives of their loved ones at risk, they're also putting our community and firefighters at risk.
"Follow up inspections will occur throughout July for non-compliant properties and owners or occupiers could face hefty fines for ongoing non-compliance," he said.
"Landowners or occupiers can visit the NTPFES website for more information on preparing your property for the bushfire season, or better yet, speak with the local volunteer firefighters in your area. They know the risks in the area and they're a great asset to our community."
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
