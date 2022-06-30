Katherine Times
The myKatherine discount scheme will continue as there is over $30 thousand left in the coffer

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
June 30 2022 - 5:00am
BARGAIN: Katherine Town Council says there is still time to access discounts at retailers participating in the myKatherine program.

The myKatherine discount scheme has been extended past its original June deadline as Katherine Town Council still has $31,000 of funding for the program.

