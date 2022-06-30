The myKatherine discount scheme has been extended past its original June deadline as Katherine Town Council still has $31,000 of funding for the program.
Created in 2020 as a way to ease the burden on local businesses during the height of the COVID pandemic, myKatherine rewards customers for shopping local by offering up to $40 worth of discounts daily.
Data from the council shows the current, fourth round of the initiative has proven to be just as popular as the first three.
Between April 1 and June 29 6662 vouchers were redeemed across the 47 participating businesses.
The largest of these transactions amounted to $9755, with the big spender using one their daily $20 voucher to soften the blow a little.
Put together, a grand total of $91,575 worth of vouchers have been redeemed which has generated $739,923 in value for local retailers.
Mayor Lis Clark said these results were encouraging for local businesses, and was thankful for the help the council was given in setting up the program.
"The figures speak for themselves," Mayor Clark said.
"This was an investment in our local businesses and the myKatherine voucher program has proven to be a great opportunity to support local businesses through tough times and stimulate our economy.
"Along with council's contribution, we appreciate the City of Darwin as the genius behind this program and the Northern Territory Government who also provided financial support."
Mayor Clark said she was looking forward to seeing more tourists using the vouchers as they flock to Katherine during the dry season.
"Data shows that myKatherine vouchers are a winner within our community and having an initiative like this has driven sales," she said.
"Now that we have a lot of visitors around Katherine, it's exciting to see how long it will take for the remaining amount to be spent. We look forward to seeing myKatherine's future."
Residents and tourists who are yet to register for the scheme, or those who need a refresher on which local businesses are participating can head to the myKatherine website at mykatherine.nt.gov.au.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community
