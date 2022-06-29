Program finalised for Katherine's NAIDOC Week

The Katherine NAIDOC Week committee has released an action-packed timetable of events starting this Sunday, July 3.
This year's theme is "Get Up, Stand Up, Show Up" and the week starts Sunday with an Opening Ceremony Flag Raising and BBQ Breakfast at the Katherine Civic Centre at 9am.
Advertisement
NAIDOC Combined Church Service will also be held on Sunday at Heritage Christian Church, Casuarina Street, Katherine East commencing at 6pm.
Katherine Town Council mayor Lis Clark said NAIDOC Weeks was a chance for the community to connect more with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and their cultures. To understand and to celebrate.
"We want to move forward, but you can't do that without recognising the past. NAIDOC is also a chance to celebrate improvements such as Indigenous health and their aged care," Cr Clark said.
"I think it's important to celebrate every year to help unify people and understand the diversity of our Indigenous people."
Events will continue on:
Cr Clark said her favourite part of NAIDOC Week was connecting with all people and groups who attend the many events.
"For council, it helps us develop better partnerships with Indigenous people. We'll have our usual stall at the Kalano Family Day on Wednesday July 6, which is always a fun time," she said.
"I'll attend as many as I can. I make it a priority to be part of the Katherine community and it is also important for council to support community events like this.
"I think it's important for council members to attend these events as we are representatives of the community and it is a sign of respect to our First Nations. It's also a chance for residents to see us in person and have a chat."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.