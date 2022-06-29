Program finalised for Katherine's NAIDOC Week

Monday with the Katherine Hospital Morning Tea at 10am.



Tuesday NAIDOC Legal Breakfast will be held at Ryan Park from 8.30am, The Salvation Army will host a movie, The Drovers Wife, at the Katherine Cinema at 10am and Red Cross Morning Tea will be held at Red Cross Flexible Care - Kalano, from 10am.



Wednesday Kalano Family Fun Day will be held at Myalli Brumby Kalano from 9am and NAIDOC Story line/Story Walk and Craft in the Park will commence from the Katherine Public Library at 9.30am.



Thursday Catholic Care NAIDOC Breakfast will he held at the Corner Giles and First Street at 8am, Wurli- Wurlinjang Community Day will commence at Lindsay Street Complex from 9am and Alfred King Memorial Golf Day will tee off at Katherine Country Club at 2.30pm.



Friday will commence with NAIDOC March, BBQ and stalls from O'Shea Terrace to Lindsay St Market Site at 10am, Norman Rosas and Alma Anderson Memorial 8 Ball Competition and WeWak Ross and Ethel Birch Memorial Darts Competition will be held at Katherine Country Club from 12noon.

Saturday the NAIDOC Ball will be held at Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts & Culture Centre from 6pm.

