Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Inclusive theatre production providing pathways for disabilities

JC
By Jeremy Cook
July 1 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trash Magic has given opportunities to performers with disabilities to produce high quality professional theatre. Picture supplied.

A black light theatre production is coming to town next week with a focus on providing opportunities to people with disabilities.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.

More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.