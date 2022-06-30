Katherine Times
The search has begun for the Territory's top health professionals

By Jeremy Cook
June 30 2022 - 4:00am
Award winners will receive a $1000 voucher to put towards professional development. Picture supplied.

Nominations have opened for the Northern Territory's 2022 Health Professional of the Year Awards to celebrate the hard working contributions of the Territory's heath care workers.

