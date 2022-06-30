Nominations have opened for the Northern Territory's 2022 Health Professional of the Year Awards to celebrate the hard working contributions of the Territory's heath care workers.
The annual awards ceremony, run by NT Primary Health Network, will be held at a gala dinner ceremony on Thursday, August 11 during the Compass conference, a networking event for primary health care professionals.
The awards are designed to recognise primary health care doctors, nurses, midwives, allied health professionals and Aboriginal health workers who have made outstanding contributions to the provision of health care in the Northern Territory.
NT Primary Health Network CEO Gill Yearsley has encouraged Territorians to nominate their unsung health care heroes.
"The Health Professional of the Year Awards recognise health professionals who are striving to engage their patients and peers to improve health and wellbeing in the NT," Ms Gill said.
"We have an incredible community of hardworking health professionals here in the Territory, particularly in our remote Indigenous communities, and these awards are a chance to celebrate those individuals who go the extra mile and hear some of their inspirational stories," she said.
"If you know an unsung primary health care hero, I strongly encourage you to nominate them to the Health Professional of the Year awards so their achievements can be recognised."
The four categories for which health professionals can be nominated in include specialist GPs or doctors working in primary health care, Nurses and midwives, allied health practitioners, and Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander health practitioners.
Nominations have also opened for the Primary Health Care Support Person of the Year in acknowledgement of significant contributions made to primary health care.
Winners of each category will receive a $1000 voucher to put towards professional development.
Territorians have been encouraged to go online to nominate their health care heroes.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
