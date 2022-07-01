Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
What's on

The Flickerfest short film festival is coming to Katherine on July 14

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
July 1 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Short film festival showcases local talent

Celebrating 31 years of showcasing Australian films, Flickerfest is holding a screening of several short films on July 14 and Territorians will take centre stage.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community

More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.