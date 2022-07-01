Short film festival showcases local talent

Celebrating 31 years of showcasing Australian films, Flickerfest is holding a screening of several short films on July 14 and Territorians will take centre stage.
Starting at 7pm, 10 short films will be played, selected from 3200 entries to the festival's Bondi competition this year.
Advertisement
Three of these, Finding Jedda, Shiny One and Wanmari, were produced by Northern Territory filmmakers including multi-year finalist in the Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Arts Awards Karen Rogers.
A Ngalakgan woman from the Ngukurr Community, Ms Rogers will give an address on the night introducing her film Wanmari, an animated film based on her life and experiences in Ngukurr and her culture
Finding Jedda re-imagines the audition process for the iconic 1954 Australian Jedda and Shiny One tells the story of a young fella named Wenye who heads to the big smoke to find his pot of gold.
Other films being shown on the night include dark comedy The Home Team and the drama Stonefish which stars up-and-coming Australian actor George Pullar.
Festival director Bronwyn Kidd said the all-ages event would delight audiences in Katherine, and the films on show were "the best of the best".
"There are some really wonderful stories being told," she said.
"We received 3200 entries so these are the best of the best.
"It'll be a really enjoyable evening to come to, people can sit back and just enjoy some great films in a community environment."
To book tickets to Flickerfest, visit flickerfest.com.au/tour/katherine.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.