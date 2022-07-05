It's NAIDOC Week and First Nations Peoples everywhere are being encouraged to Get up! Stand up! Show up! as depicted in the theme's bold poster.
Ryhia Dank is a young Gudanji/Wakaja artist from the Northern Territory and we have her to thank for the brilliant visual display.
She is the winner of the prestigious National NAIDOC poster competition for 2022 with her entry entitled Stronger.
I knew straight away I wanted to do a graphic piece centred around our flags with text highlighting what we have been through and are still fighting for.- Gudanji/Wakaja artist Ryhia Dank
The NAIDOC poster is a symbol of the survival of the First Nations Peoples.
NAIDOC Week brings First Nations Peoples together from many different communities to celebrate their long history as custodians of this land.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples will always communicate through the language of art because art connects them to their lands and spirits, it has, and always will be with them, from time immemorial to the far distant future.
"I created this piece after reading this year's National NAIDOC Week theme - Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!," Ryhia said.
"I knew straight away I wanted to do a graphic piece centred around our flags with text highlighting what we have been through and are still fighting for.
"I feel that this piece being black and white allows us to focus on the details and messages in the artwork," she said.
Ryhia received a $10,000 cash prize and attended the 2022 National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony in Narrm (Melbourne) last Saturday as a guest of the National NAIDOC Committee.
Ryhia's artwork was one of more than 300 poster entries, a record number for the NAIDOC Poster Competition which takes place every year.
Last year's National NAIDOC Poster, 'Care for Country' was designed by Gubbi Gubbi artist Maggie-Jean Douglas.
The National NAIDOC Committee would like to thank all those who entered the competition and encourages them to enter again next year.
In keeping with this year's National NAIDOC Week theme of 'Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!', over 1400 guests showed up for the gala National NAIDOC Week Awards held in Narrm (Melbourne).
The top award for Person of the Year went to Ash Barty AO, while the much-honoured Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dr Stanley Grant Snr AM.
The awards are the premier event hosted by the National NAIDOC Committee, and Committee Co-Chair, Shannan Dodson, said the awards were able to showcase and celebrate some of the country's finest First Nations achievers, trailblazers and leaders. "The National NAIDOC Awards present an opportunity for everyone to come together with one shared purpose - to recognise and celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander strength and excellence.
"After a two-year hiatus, it brought me immense joy to see so many well-deserving First Nations leaders who are recognised by their communities, now elevated onto the national stage," she said. "There is so much to be proud of in seeing this year's winners receive their accolades, and I look forward to them being celebrated as a part of NAIDOC history."
I want to congratulate all the nominees and all the winners of this years awards there are so many people to celebrate who have made incredible contributions and Im honoured to be among them.- Ash Barty AO, Person of the Year
Co-Chair, John Paul Janke, said this year's winners were not only leaders in their communities, but proud representatives of their country. "These ten award winners have walked incredible paths to make it to where they are today and I'm overjoyed to see their stories now etched into our 65,000+ year history.
"There have been over 300 incredible First Nations people honoured through the NAIDOC Awards since its inception in 1985 and tonight's winners match the exact calibre of First Nations excellence that inspires all around the nation," he said. "Hearing their success stories, and celebrating their achievements together was a wonderful way to kick off NAIDOC Week 2022, as it allows all Australians to be proud of the contributions that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples make to our nation."
With four new awards included in the 2022 National NAIDOC Week Awards, this year's winners include:
For more information, visit www.naidoc.org.au.
Information provided courtesy of the National NAIDOC Committee.