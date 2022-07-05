Illustration makes a point Advertising Feature

United: This year's NAIDOC poster represents 'Stronger' Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Pictures: Supplied

It's NAIDOC Week and First Nations Peoples everywhere are being encouraged to Get up! Stand up! Show up! as depicted in the theme's bold poster.



Ryhia Dank is a young Gudanji/Wakaja artist from the Northern Territory and we have her to thank for the brilliant visual display.



She is the winner of the prestigious National NAIDOC poster competition for 2022 with her entry entitled Stronger.

I knew straight away I wanted to do a graphic piece centred around our flags with text highlighting what we have been through and are still fighting for. - Gudanji/Wakaja artist Ryhia Dank

The NAIDOC poster is a symbol of the survival of the First Nations Peoples.



NAIDOC Week brings First Nations Peoples together from many different communities to celebrate their long history as custodians of this land.



Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples will always communicate through the language of art because art connects them to their lands and spirits, it has, and always will be with them, from time immemorial to the far distant future.

"I created this piece after reading this year's National NAIDOC Week theme - Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!," Ryhia said.



"I knew straight away I wanted to do a graphic piece centred around our flags with text highlighting what we have been through and are still fighting for.



"I feel that this piece being black and white allows us to focus on the details and messages in the artwork," she said.

Ryhia received a $10,000 cash prize and attended the 2022 National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony in Narrm (Melbourne) last Saturday as a guest of the National NAIDOC Committee.

Depiction: Artist Ryhia Dank wanted her design to represent what the First Nations Peoples have been fighting for.

Ryhia's artwork was one of more than 300 poster entries, a record number for the NAIDOC Poster Competition which takes place every year.



Last year's National NAIDOC Poster, 'Care for Country' was designed by Gubbi Gubbi artist Maggie-Jean Douglas.



The National NAIDOC Committee would like to thank all those who entered the competition and encourages them to enter again next year.