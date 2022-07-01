Authorities have encouraged Territorians to celebrate Territory Day safely ahead of tonight's annual 'Cracker Night'.
Territorians will legally be allowed to blow up fireworks for a period of five hours tonight in celebration of Territory Day.
Advertisement
Between 9am and 9pm, members of the public will be able to purchase fireworks from retailers for legal use between 6pm and 11pm.
However, Northern Territory Emergency Services have warned people to be responsible, reminding the public that fines can be issued for inappropriate behaviour.
Assistant Chief Fire Officer Joshua Fischer said fireworks can be dangerous and pose a high safety risk.
"We encourage Territorians and visitors to ensure all fireworks are used in line with any instructions or warnings as prescribed by the manufacturer," said Mr Fischer.
"The risk of increased fires caused by fireworks igniting grass, bushland and other flammable material reduces our capacity to respond to other emergency incidents such as rescuing people from road crashes and structure fires," he said.
Emergency services have established an Incident Management Team for tonight to support firefighters across the Territory and ensure the safety of the public.
Mr Fischer said people should ensure they take precautionary measures to maintain their own safety and the safety of others.
"It is recommended that either buckets of water or a working hose are kept in close proximity to any areas where fireworks are being let off," he said.
This will ensure that any fire which starts as a result of a firework can be quickly extinguished, reducing the need for our firefighters to attend."
Police will also be issuing on the spot fines for irresponsible use of fireworks that could damage property or injure a person or animal.
Fines can also be issued for possession of fireworks after midday on Monday, July 4.
To organise the return and safe disposal of unused fireworks, people can contact NT WorkSafe on 1800 019 115. Unused fireworks can also be handed in to a police station.
Emergency services have reminded the public to keep an eye on the NT Fire Incident Map, PFES Facebook page, SecureNT and Bushfires NT pages respectively.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.