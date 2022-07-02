Katherine local Bronwyn Humphrys recently represented Australia at the recent World Triathlon Sprint Championships held in Montreal.
Ms Humphrys placed 10th out of the 41 competitors in her age group, in what was her 3rd time competing over the sprint distance.
Advertisement
The Territorian said the race was fun, and that she was able to experience certain aspects of competing in a triathlon for the first time.
"It was incredibly amazing," Ms Humphrys said.
"I loved the experience of drafting in a big pack on the bike leg as we don't often get that opportunity in Australia."
Despite making some minor mistakes, one of which garnered her a 10-second penalty, Ms Humphrys said her overall result, was "unbelievable" as she was able to overtake 14 of her competitors during the run.
The triathlete also said the conditions on race day were ideal, particularly during the swim portion which took place in water she said on Facebook was "as clean as Lake Alexander".
"We were very lucky with the warmer weather on race day," Ms Humphrys said.
Ms Humphrys said she hoped her story would inspire other young athletes in the area, and she had big ambitions for her triathlon career.
"I'd love to one day race in Europe on the World Circuit," she said.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.