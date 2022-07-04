Victoria Daly Regional Council has passed its 2022-23 regional plan and budget at last weeks council meeting, announcing investments in several projects to benefit the region.
The theme 'Moving Forward Together' is reflected in investments in major capital works programs and infrastructure upgrades to enhance the region's liveability.
Advertisement
This includes a combined $2.292 million upgrade to the Timber Creek and Pine Creek waste management facilities for the construction of waste transfer systems to transition away from landfills and prevent passing on contaminated sites to future generations.
Site works and documentation for the Council's new office at 18 Pearce St are expected to cost $3 million, while $829k will be invested in upgrades to the Council's plant and feet as part of the Asset Replacement Program.
$675k will be invested in new staff housing at Yarralin as well as an additional $250k put aside for staff housing and facility maintenance.
The Council plans to spend $7.89 million in total on capital infrastructure which is expected to be funded by capital grants brought forward from last year, additional grants, transfers from Council reserves and Council funds.
Rate payers will also see their fees increase, with those on the general residential and commercial rate paying an extra 2 per cent each year.
Victoria Daly Regional Mayor Brian Pedwell said this year's plan was comprehensive and reflected all the triumphs, important updates, and changes to the Council moving forward.
"This Regional Plan continues to promote Council's focus of 'Moving Forward Together', a sentiment that guides our approach to decision making and service delivery across our vast region and was developed through a strong focus on community engagement," Cr Pedwell said.
"A lot of hard work has gone into this year's Regional Plan, and I would like to extend my gratitude to all of those who contributed to this year's report."
Victoria Daly Regional Council expects to return a net operating surplus of $640k by the end of the financial year in June 2023.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.