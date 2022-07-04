The Katherine Camels emerged victorious in round 11 of the Big Rivers Football League (BRFL) on the weekend with a thumping 92-15 victory over local rivals Katherine South Crocs.
The Camels and the Crocs have played each other in the last four BRFL senior men's premierships, with the Crocs taking home the last two.
The win marked four wins in a row for the Camels as the club continue their fine form heading in to the back end of the season.
Katherine Camels coach Leo O'Connor said the Camels picked a strong line up and looked to come out of the blocks firing.
"We played at Kalano against a different team earlier in the year and it took us a while to get into the game," O'Connor said.
"On Saturday, we sort of brought that heat early on and we were three goals to one in the first quarter and we grew that lead throughout the game and ended up really blowing them away in the last half of the last quarter," he said.
"We've been on the receiving end of a couple of pretty important losses to the Crocs especially last season's grand final, so we were pretty keen to make sure we won and won well."
Standout performances from Mitch Carlin and Wade Rosas helped the Camels to victory with Josh Carlin also kicking four goals.
The win meant that the Camels held their third placed position on the table, as the club looks to hit form heading in to finals.
O'Connor said the club hopes to build on their recent performances.
"We had a bit of a slow start to the year for our liking, but now we've won the last three or four games and we've looked to put a pretty strong team on the park the last few rounds," he said.
"We've played in the last three grand finals and hoping to make it four in a row."
The Katherine Camels will face Club Eastside on Sunday next week at Jilkminggan Oval.
In the Senior Women's comp, Eastside remain top of the table with the Crocs sitting in third and the Camels in fifth.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
