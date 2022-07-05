The Territory Labor Government has today announced a new funding agreement with Thoroughbred Racing NT to support the regional racing industry, including almost $1 million for Katherine.
As part of the new agreement, TRNT will be required to direct $6 million to upgrade infrastructure at regional race tracks in Alice Springs, Tennant Creek, Katherine and Adelaide River.
The previous five-year agreement with Thoroughbred Racing NT, the peak racing body representing the Northern Territory's horse racing clubs, expired on June 30.
In addition to standardising the agreement in line with other NT Government grants, the new proposal includes increasing the terms of the funding agreement from five to ten years; and an annual base amount of $17.88 million.
The $6 million investment over ten years to upgrade infrastructure at regional race tracks will be distributed as follows:
Minister for Racing, Gaming and Licensing Chansey Paech said the funding would be an added boost to the racing industry in regional areas.
"The Territory Labor Government values the racing industry's important social, sporting and economic contribution and that's why we have renewed the funding agreement that expired last month," Minister Paech said.
"While the overall baseline funding amount remains the same, this new agreement will specifically direct Thoroughbred Racing NT to reduce its payments to the Darwin Turf Club by $6 million over ten years, and reinvest that amount into infrastructure upgrades at regional turf clubs.
"Racing is a major drawcard in our regional areas and improved infrastructure at these tracks will make a huge difference to these clubs and communities."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
