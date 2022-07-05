Katherine Times
Katherine Turf Club to receive $998,000 funding across 10 years in new Territory funding agreement

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated July 5 2022 - 12:49am, first published 12:21am
Katherine Turf Club will receive almost $1 million as part of the Thoroughbred Racing NT new funding agreement. Photo file credit: Rodney Gregg (C).

The Territory Labor Government has today announced a new funding agreement with Thoroughbred Racing NT to support the regional racing industry, including almost $1 million for Katherine.

