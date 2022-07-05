Recognising our leaders Advertising Feature

INSPIRING LEADERS: Male Elder of the Year, Uncle Jack Charles (centre), celebrates his much-deserved award at the recent National NAIDOC Week Awards. Photo: National NAIDOC Committee

In keeping with this year's National NAIDOC Week theme of 'Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!', over 1400 guests showed up for the gala National NAIDOC Week Awards held in Narrm (Melbourne).



The top award for Person of the Year went to Ash Barty AO, while the much-honoured Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dr Stanley Grant Snr AM.

The awards are the premier event hosted by the National NAIDOC Committee, and Committee Co-Chair, Shannan Dodson, said the awards were able to showcase and celebrate some of the country's finest First Nations achievers, trailblazers and leaders. "The National NAIDOC Awards present an opportunity for everyone to come together with one shared purpose - to recognise and celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander strength and excellence.

"After a two-year hiatus, it brought me immense joy to see so many well-deserving First Nations leaders who are recognised by their communities, now elevated onto the national stage," she said. "There is so much to be proud of in seeing this year's winners receive their accolades, and I look forward to them being celebrated as a part of NAIDOC history."

I want to congratulate all the nominees and all the winners of this years awards there are so many people to celebrate who have made incredible contributions and Im honoured to be among them. - Ash Barty AO, Person of the Year

Co-Chair, John Paul Janke, said this year's winners were not only leaders in their communities, but proud representatives of their country. "These ten award winners have walked incredible paths to make it to where they are today and I'm overjoyed to see their stories now etched into our 65,000+ year history.

"There have been over 300 incredible First Nations people honoured through the NAIDOC Awards since its inception in 1985 and tonight's winners match the exact calibre of First Nations excellence that inspires all around the nation," he said. "Hearing their success stories, and celebrating their achievements together was a wonderful way to kick off NAIDOC Week 2022, as it allows all Australians to be proud of the contributions that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples make to our nation."

With four new awards included in the 2022 National NAIDOC Week Awards, this year's winners include:

Person of the Year - Ash Barty AO

Lifetime Achievement Award - Dr Stanley Grant Snr AM

Female Elder Award - Dr Lois Peeler AM

Male Elder Award - Uncle Jack Charles

Sportsperson Award - Buddy Franklin

Youth Award - Elijah Manis

Creative Talent Award - Lowell Hunter

Caring for Country and Culture Award - Walter Jackson

Education Award- Professor Bronwyn Fredericks

Innovation Award - The Koori Mail newspaper

For more information, visit www.naidoc.org.au.