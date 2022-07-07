As communities across the Territory gather to celebrate NAIDOC Week, Charles Darwin University has released some notable statistics.
The university says 594 more First Nations students enrolled in higher education and vocational courses in 2021 compared to 2020, an increase of nearly 15 per cent.
Deputy Vice-Chancellor of First Nations Leadership, Professor Reuben Bolt said the university was seeking to make a difference in First Nations communities.
"At CDU, we are working hard to ensure that the work we do makes a difference in First Nations communities, especially in the NT," Professor Bolt said.
"We are excited at the number of NAIDOC Week events across the Territory, and how they continue to play a critical role in the celebration of First Nations' culture and identity."
Charles Darwin University is hosting several NAIDOC Week events such as a morning tea at its Alice Springs campus on July 6 and a seminar on the imminent end of the alcohol ban at its Casuarina campus in Darwin on July 8.
The university will also showcase First Nations books, bush foods and medicine, coolamons, clapsticks and decorated shells at its Alice Springs campus library.
No events have been confirmed for the Katherine campus, however staff and students will be involved in themany several events happening in the Katherine community this week, such as the NAIDOC Ball this Saturday.
