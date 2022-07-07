Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Enrollments of First Nations students at the university are up nearly fifteen per cent

July 7 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Darwin University (CDU) staff and students will join in with national celebrations of NAIDOC week across the Territory from July 3-10 to recognise the history, culture, and achievements of First Nations people. Picture by CDU.

As communities across the Territory gather to celebrate NAIDOC Week, Charles Darwin University has released some notable statistics.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.