Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

KatCountry88 has launched its new Pine Creek station

JC
By Jeremy Cook
July 5 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After servicing Katherine for almost ten years, KatCountry88 has opened its new station in Pine Creek. Picture supplied.

Pine Creek radio listeners have a new station after a local Katherine broadcaster switched on its Pine Creek studio last week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.