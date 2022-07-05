Pine Creek radio listeners have a new station after a local Katherine broadcaster switched on its Pine Creek studio last week.
KatCountry88 will now service both Katherine and Pine Creek with the new studio allowing Pine Creek residents to hear more localised announcements.
Station owner Mike Alsop said the success of the station in Katherine prompted him to consider expanding.
"We are so impressed with the performance here in Katherine, that we considered placing one of these stations in a more remote location which we can service via the internet," Mr Alsop said.
"We thought Pine Creek would be a good location as it was close enough that we could get there easily in the event of any failures and it will be a good additional service for the town."
KatCountry88 was started almost ten years ago by local proprietors Mike and Sharon Alsop who have lived in Katherine since 2007.
Six months ago, preparation began on building a remote version of KatCountry88 with the station being granted a license and permission to broadcast from the site in Pine Creek.
The station will continue to broadcast locally produced programs and showcase local country music artists.
"The station is capable of running advertising and has a few dedicated sponsors, but this has never been the focus of the station," Mr Alsop said.
"For Sharon it has been her love of music and for me, keeping my hand in on the broadcasting industry."
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
