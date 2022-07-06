Katherine Town Council has revealed the name for the town's new sports pavilion, set to be called the Katherine and Big Rivers Community, Sport and Recreation Venue.
Mayor Elisabeth Clark said the decision to incorporate the name of the wider region was made to improve the likelihood of successful funding applications.
"Incorporating Big Rivers in the name was important as this will help when we apply for grant funding, as this facility also services the greater region surrounding Katherine," Mayor Clark said.
Scheduled to open in September, the new pavilion includes an air-conditioned kitchen and function space, covered outdoor spectator area, modern change rooms, offices and five storage rooms.
The council voted on potential names for the pavilion, which replaces the demolished Don Dale Building, at the most recent meeting on June 28.
The original building was constructed in 1989 and named for Donald Francis Dale, the Country Liberal Party member for Wanguri although recently the name has become synonymous with the notorious Don Dale Youth Detention Centre.
The potential names were chosen based on community feedback, and Mayor Clark said it was hard to narrow the choices down to just one.
"It's difficult to choose a name as everyone has different opinions," she said.
"We decided to go for a generic name rather than a person as there are so many people that would be worthy of it because of their contribution to sports in Katherine."
Other names considered were Katherine Community Sports Centre, Katherine Sports and Recreation - Centre of the Big Rivers and Katherine Big Rivers Sport and Recreation Venue, which was selected after being amended to include the word 'Community'.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community
