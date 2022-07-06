Katherine Times
The new sports pavilion will be named for the region it services

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
July 6 2022 - 5:00am
Katherine Town Council has selected the name for the new sports pavilion scheduled to open in September. Picture by Katherine Town Council.

Katherine Town Council has revealed the name for the town's new sports pavilion, set to be called the Katherine and Big Rivers Community, Sport and Recreation Venue.

