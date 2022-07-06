Katherine Times
New research suggests the commercial viability of Australian native rice is one step closer

By Joe Colbrook
July 6 2022 - 9:00pm
Charles Darwin University (CDU) researchers have been collecting rice from Wulna-Limilngan country on the Adelaide River and cultivating it in trials in the Universitys Casuarina campus nurseries. Picture by Charles Darwin University.

Researchers from Charles Darwin University say the commercial viability of Australian native rice is one step closer, after a team successfully harvested three species from Northern Australian wetlands.

