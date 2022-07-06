NT Chief Minister visits Katherine for Naidoc Week

The Northern Territory Chief Minister has toured Katherine participating in Naidoc Week events and connecting with the community.
In less than two months since being appointed Chief Minister, Natasha Fyles visited Katherine for the second time on Wednesday July 6.
Minister Fyles said she enjoyed visiting Katherine to stay connected with the community and locals.
"I've been coming to Katherine my whole life and I have been here to keep in touch with the community. Also with Naidoc Week events and school holidays meant there were different events to get involved in," she said.
"While in Katherine I also checked out some of the upgrades to local infrastructure and sporting facilities, visited council, the hospital and spoke to local businesses and listened to their ideas for economic development and also how we can support the community. Housing as something that we have identified and around ensuring appropriate housing.
"(This trip was) around keeping engaged and ensuring the people of Katherine know that I am committed to them and when issues are identified, you have the connections to deal with them."
Minister Fyles said the Katherine community was welcoming and had a bright future ahead.
"The town was overall positive and the town was very busy with all the Naidoc Week activities taking place, plus tourism," she said.
"Katherine is hugely important to the Territory Government. There is obviously the defence infrastructure investment, but equally as important an agribusiness perspective. Its location certainly is an inland port and is a service centre to surrounding communities, providing a lot of support and it's important that the government services are also engaging.
"Katherine has a really bright future, there is a lot happening here and as a government we want to make sure that everyone in the region benefits.
"Katherine certainly featured in our budget this year and I think the minister for infrastructure is here tomorrow (July 7), so you will see us visiting the community regularly."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
