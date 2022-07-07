A liveability report released by the Victoria Daly Regional Council has revealed overall satisfaction while the cost of living remains a significant concern.
The Northern Territory Government conducted the Big Rivers Liveability Report, which surveyed residents on key liveability indicators, including healthcare, education, amenity, cost of living, natural environment, digital connectivity, community connection, employment opportunities and great outdoors.
Almost half of the respondents in the report's survey believed addressing the cost of living needed attention and was critical to improving liveability.
Improving access and quality of health and education services was also revealed to be a priority. At the same time, the region's proximity to the great outdoors and its strong community focus were identified as key drivers of population growth.
Overall, residents responded positively, with 89 per cent of respondents saying they either loved or really liked living in the region.
Despite residents' overall satisfaction with living in the Big Rivers, many highlighted cost of living as a major concern.
Respondents said affordable housing, cost of fresh produce, access to bulk billing and access to government subsidised childcare and schools were key areas that needed attention.
The report also drew attention to other key attributes, with education, amenities and healthcare identified as areas needing highest priority.
Victoria Daly Regional Mayor Brian Pedwell called on Territory and Federal Government support to help properly fund essential services.
"Access to suitable housing for rent or for purchase is a major concern, as well as the cost of fresh produce, and access to government subsidised childcare and schools," Cr Pedwell said.
"VDRC provides essential services such as aged care and NDIS across the region, but we can't do it alone. These other services must be properly funded by Territory and Federal governments."
The report also revealed residents' overall satisfaction with living in the Big Rivers.
Access to the great outdoors, breadth of employment opportunities, quality of healthcare, community connectedness and environmental protection were key factors in attracting and keeping people in the region.
Mayor Pedwell said that despite the challenges, the report highlighted why the region was a good place to live.
"The report has revealed that access to the great outdoors, breadth of employment opportunities, quality of healthcare, community connectedness, and protection of the environment are the wards' key strengths and some of the top reasons why people stay living in the Victoria Daly Region," he said.
"While there are obvious challenges to living in such a remote area, we are incredibly lucky to call such a naturally beautiful area our home. We also pride ourselves on working with community health organisations to provide excellent care across the region."
