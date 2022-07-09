Local tourism has bounced back in Katherine according to the latest data released by Tourism Research Australia.
The data showed that domestic tourism figures in the Katherine Daly region have risen by 32.2 per cent for the year ending in March.
The figures remained slightly lower than pre-pandemic levels by only 1.4 per cent, with the region attracting 156,000 holidaying visitors from within the Territory and interstate last year compared to 158,000 for the year ending March 2020.
Tourism growth was spurred on by four rounds of vouchers which encouraged Territorians to holiday within the Northern Territory by offering a $200 incentive for use on various tourism experiences across the NT.
Northern Territory Minister for Tourism and Hospitality Nicole Manison said strong tourism figures saw 1.25 million domestic visitors inject $1.5 billion back into the Territory economy.
"This data shows tourism is bouncing back in the Territory with domestic visitors staying longer and spending more per trip than pre-pandemic," Ms Manison said.
"We know how important tourism is to the Territory - providing 12 500 jobs across the NT and injecting billions back into our local economy," she said.
"We will keep working with our local tourism industry as the nation continues to face workforce challenges and will continue to offer our support in any way we can."
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
