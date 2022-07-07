The Northern Territory Government has announced several grant programs to support tourism and attract more visitors to the Territory.
The grant programs include a Tourism Accessibility Improvement grant, a Tourism Sustainability grant, a Domestic and International Tourism Distribution grant program, the second round of the Tourism Evening Experiences grants and the Tourism Town Asset program.
Grant applications opened this week and are available to all Territory tourism businesses and operators.
The grants come after new visitor data showed tourism figures had grown over the previous year, although are still down on pre-pandemic levels.
Northern Territory Minister for Tourism and Hospitality Nicole Manison said tourism in the Territory was facing its most exciting period since the start of the pandemic.
"We are bouncing back with over 1.25 million domestic visitors already spending over $1.5 billion in the Territory, throughout the year ending March 2022," Ms Manison said.
"These grant programs have been developed with industry and will help fill gaps in our tourism sector, lift the visitor experience and build the Territory's reputation as a world class destination for travellers," she said.
"We will keep working with our local tourism industry as the nation continues to face workforce challenges and will continue to offer our support in any way we can."
