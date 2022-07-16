Four intrepid locals will undertake a 10-day journey through the Outback in the name of charity at the end of August.
Bernie Fernandez, Annalisa Bowden, Janet Schultz and Jo Hersey will be taking part in the 30th Anniversary Variety NT Bash, behind the wheel of their cow car.
Ms Hersey said the 1966 HR belonged to the Katherine Vehicle Enthusiasts Club, and that the team was eagerly awaiting the August 26 start date.
"We're all members of the club, so that's where we got the vehicle from," she said.
"We are all looking forward to it, it is going to be a hoot."
While all four women were looking forward to hitting the road on their Variety Bash debut, Ms Hersey said helping the charity.
"I'm always one for doing something like this," she said.
"Whether it's something like what we're doing as a parliamentary team taking part in the Pollie Pedal at the Grand Fondo or the step-up challenge or the push-up challenge.
"We do lots of different things, then this came up."
The local member said the other members of the Katherine Cowgirls each brought something unique to the table that made the group gel as a team.
"We've all got different qualities we're bringing to the bash," Ms Hersey said.
"Bernie is definitely a bit more hands on and good at making sure we've got spare parts and oil.
"Janet's very good at going around and organising things, and Annalisa said she was happy to come along as our fourth person."
The 30th Anniversary Variety Bash will take place from August 26 to September 3, and will stop off in Katherine on August 30 where teams will be treated to dinner courtesy of the Katherine Cowgirls' sponsors.
To donate to the team and support Variety, either donate to the Facebook fundraiser or head to the Variety Bash website, and enter Car 014 when filling out the form.
