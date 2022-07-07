The construction tender for Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre has been released with the completion of the upgrade design.
The upgrade funded by the Territory Labor Government's $5.5 million Arts Trail and designed by Troppo Architects, in consultation with the GYRACC Board and stakeholders, features an outdoor amphitheatre that will activate the centre, and increase its capacity to host large scale performances and events, particularly during the dry season.
The construction tender closes on 25 July and it is anticipated that works will be completed by April 2023, ready for the dry season.
GYRACC Chair Robert Friel said he was excited that the construction tender works had been released.
"The Board and staff have worked hard with Troppo Architects and the project team to develop the designs for the upgrades and to achieve our vision for a dynamic centre and gathering place," Mr Friel said.
"The Northern Territory Government Arts Trail investment and upgrades will support our vision to showcase and nurture the creative and cultural diversity of the Big Rivers region, as an arts and cultural oasis and meeting place for the community, creative people, visitors and industry."
The centre upgrades include:
Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Chansey Paech said the completion of the design and the release of the construction tender for upgrades to Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre was a significant milestone for this important project.
"I acknowledge the hard work and expertise of the Centre's Board members, staff and project working group in planning and contributing to the design prepared by Troppo Architects," Minister Paech said.
"The design, which includes the expanded amphitheatre for professional outdoor performances and events, will contribute significantly to growing Katherine and the Big River's reputation as a proud community with its own distinctive identity, history, culture and art.
"Combined with the new Mimi Aboriginal Art and Craft Gallery, I have no doubt that once the Centre's upgrade is complete, Katherine will be considered a premier destination in the Northern Territory for visitors seeking a unique cultural experience."
The project, which is progressing in consultation with the GYRACC board, staff and stakeholders, is part of the $30 million Arts Trail Gallery Extension Program, providing upgrades to several community owned arts and cultural centres across Katherine, Tennant Creek and Arnhem Land towards maximising the Northern Territory as a global tourism destination for Aboriginal arts and culture.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
