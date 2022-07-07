This type of shift in trust certainly means we have our work cut out for us at Council. How can we best engage to reassure our community that each and every individual voice is important. That every member of our community who is of age, has a right to vote and have their say. Not voting is giving up your voice, elections have consequences and your family, friends and community depend on you to vote. Having your voice counted means you get to have a say in how your tax and or rate money is spent, if you don't like something, your one voice can influence change.

