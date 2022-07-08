Katherine Times
Government approves deal for eight rental properties in Katherine

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated July 8 2022 - 5:38am, first published 5:00am
The Territory Government has approved a deal with community housing provider Venture Housing to build eight rental properties in Katherine.

The Territory Government has signed off on a deal to build more desperately needed social and affordable housing in Katherine.

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

