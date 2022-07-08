The Territory Government has signed off on a deal to build more desperately needed social and affordable housing in Katherine.
An announcement was made early this year in February which outlined the Government's plan to build 16 new houses in Katherine to alleviate pressure on the rental market and provide affordable housing to moderate and low income households.
The Territory Government has since approved $4 million in funding for community housing provider Venture Housing to deliver affordable housing across the Northern Territory. Venture Housing will direct $2 million of this funding towards building eight homes in Katherine.
The new rentals will be built on Government-owned land and will be available at below-market rates to ensure key workers have access to appropriate, cost effective housing.
The funding comes in the midst of a housing crisis in Katherine with the region's economic growth leading to an affordable housing shortage.
CEO of Venture Housing Karen Walsh said investment into affordable housing was critical for the region and its economy.
"This funding will deliver much needed affordable rental housing for key workers who are essential to the growth and development of the NT's economy and for thriving communities," she said.
"This is good for families, good for business and good for the Territory."
The funding announcement comes as part of the Northern Territory Government's Community Housing Growth Strategy, which outlines plans to transfer more than 2000 public housing properties to community housing providers.
Northern Territory Minister for Housing and Homelands Selena Uibo said the Government was working with several community housing providers across the Territory to manage the current housing crisis.
"This investment is in line with the Territory Economic Reconstruction final report recommendations to plan for future population demand and establish a sustainable community housing industry to deliver affordable housing," she said.
"Improved liveability plays an important role in attracting and retaining people who contribute to our economy and call the Territory home."
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
