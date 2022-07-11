Mayor's column: Come down to the Katherine Show

I along with Member for Katherine Jo Hersey were fortunate to observe the Norforce Unit in training last month.
Norforce soldiers train for two weeks, learning various skills such as how to maintain a vehicle and bush training.
July first was fireworks night to celebrate self-government in the territory. It was a cold night after some constant rain beforehand.
Some areas of Katherine received over 50ml of rain. The rain also helped the fireworks as for the first time most places around Katherine were too wet to burn.
NAIDOC Week started with the opening ceremony on July 3 at the Civic Centre and finished on July 10. It has been a very busy week for all involved.
I congratulate the Katherine NAIDOC committee for a job well done. There were a number of events during the week, all popular, and I did manage to attend most of them.
Last week, along with NAIDOC events there was also a reception held at the Katherine Museum by the Administrator the Honourable Vicki O'Halloran. It was a thank you to the community by Her Honour for the last two years.
On the weekend, council's Doggy Day was a real hit. There was a good crowd that attended and plenty of giveaways and prizes for various categories.
Council has a citizenship ceremony on Tuesday July 12, where people come through the final stages of their citizenship to become recognised as Australian citizens.
There is a public holiday on Friday for the Katherine Show. Please make the opportunity to visit. We're very lucky to still have a show as many places around Australia are closing down their shows.
Katherine Town Council will have a stall for the two days, with prizes, and a photo booth, so please come and visit us.
