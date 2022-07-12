NT Farmers: Say hello at the show

The Katherine show presents a fantastic opportunity to gain an insight into the agricultural sector of the Northern Territory. NT Farmers Association, the NT Government and key agribusinesses will all have information stands at the show.
NT Farmers and other agricultural related exhibitors will be located in the RaboTruck which will be a hub for information regarding the future of agriculture in the NT.
The RaboTruck is an impressive set up consisting of two semi trailers with a verandah decking that has a range of TVs and exhibition stands explaining the role and trends of agriculture in the region.
Six of our staff and our President Simon Smith will be available to meet during the two day event. I will be taking part in a business leaders panel session regarding the opportunities and challenges in the industry.
The panel session will be held at 11:50am on the 15th at the RaboTruck. I will also be available during the entire show period to answer any questions you may have about agricultural development in the region.
Our Water Industry Development Officer will be explaining our exciting five year project using the latest water monitoring technology to drive water efficiencies in the industry. The project utilises a range of soil moisture probes to identify the optimal time and length of irrigation applications.
Dominic Calder, our Industry Development Officer will be available to answer any questions you may have about entering the agricultural industry or expanding into new crops. His work plays an extremely important role in attracting and securing agricultural investment for our region.
Not only will you be able to access a wide range of NT Farmers staff members at our booth but you will be able to provide your feedback and opinions on the direction of research and development activities in the NT.
Currently NT Farmers are undertaking an R,D&E survey which will be available for people from industry to complete. The survey is also available on the NT Farmers website.
I encourage everyone to bring their children to the RaboTruck to learn about the exciting possibilities of agriculture.
They can try our forestry VR goggles to get a glimpse of the importance of the forestry industry and the career opportunities within it. There will also be a range of information materials available for everyone who wants to learn more about the industry.
The NT Farmers team looks forward to seeing you this Friday and Saturday at the Katherine show!
- NT Farmers PCO
