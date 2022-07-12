Katherine Times
NT Farmers: Say hello at the show

By Nt Farmers
July 12 2022 - 5:00am
NT Farmers will have an exhibit inside the RaboTruck at this year's Katherine Show. Picture by RaboBank.

The Katherine show presents a fantastic opportunity to gain an insight into the agricultural sector of the Northern Territory. NT Farmers Association, the NT Government and key agribusinesses will all have information stands at the show.

